Lincoln man dies in single-vehicle crash near Sterling

A Lincoln man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash west of Sterling, Nebraska.
Guillermo Castillo Sr., 55, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sterling Fire Department, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the rollover crash.
An autopsy has been performed, and results are pending.
Sterling is about 40 miles southeast of Lincoln.
Our best staff photos from July 2020
Butterflies
Headshots
Union BBQ
Reverse
More protesters
Homeschool
Ducks
Fog
Union Omaha
Water
Rally
Bee
Cornbelt
Fishing
Street hockey
Fourth of July fireworks 2020
Fourth of July fireworks 2020
Hydrant Party
Cornhole Pro
Cornhole Pro
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!