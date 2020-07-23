You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man dies in single-vehicle crash near Sterling
A Lincoln man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash west of Sterling, Nebraska.

Guillermo Castillo Sr., 55, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sterling Fire Department, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the rollover crash.

An autopsy has been performed, and results are pending.

Sterling is about 40 miles southeast of Lincoln.

