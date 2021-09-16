Lincoln man dies in three-car collision on I-80 near Iowa City

An 83-year-old Lincoln man was killed and a female passenger was seriously injured Wednesday in a three-car crash on Interstate 80 near Iowa City.

Jimmie E. Danielson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Rose Hitz, 82, of Lincoln, was taken by ambulance to the University of Iowa Health Center.

Investigators determined that Danielson was driving a 1969 MG convertible westbound just before noon when it came in contact with two other vehicles. The convertible flipped over, landing on its top and coming to a rest in the median.

The convertible collided with a 2017 Ram 3500 pickup truck driven by Steven Jebsen, 66, of Delmar, Iowa, and a 2016 Tesla driven by Christian Orness, 21, who address was not listed. Those vehicles also came to a rest in the median. Their occupants were not injured.

Investigators said Danielson and Hitz were wearing their seat belts. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

