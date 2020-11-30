 Skip to main content
Lincoln man dies when motorcycle strikes disabled car
The name of a man who died when his motorcycle struck a disabled car on the shoulder of the road has been released by the Seward County Sheriff's Office.

Luke M. Anderson, 20, of Lincoln, died at the crash site along U.S. Highway 6, west of Milford. The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Anderson was traveling west on a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle struck the rear of a 2005 Pontiac G6 stopped on the westbound shoulder. No one was in the Pontiac.

Anderson was wearing a helmet.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

