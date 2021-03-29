Lincoln man drives buddy to hospital in bucket of front-end loader, blows a .184 BAC

An injured man got a ride to a Lincoln hospital in the bucket of a front-end loader, a trip that ended with police arresting the Caterpillar driver on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Lincoln police officers were at Bryan Health's west hospital campus near 16th and South Streets about 11 p.m. Friday when they saw a Caterpillar front-end loader pull into the ambulance bay. A 40-year-old man who had been injured in a fall was in the bucket.

Officers said the 32-year-old driver appeared intoxicated, and they found an open bottle of alcohol in the cab. They also learned that the 32-year-old's driver's license had been revoked for 15 years following a DUI conviction.

The owner of the front-end loader, Taylor Excavating, told police that the driver did not have permission to take the $75,000 loader, which had been driven to the hospital from about a mile away.

A Breathalyzer test found the driver to have a blood-alcohol level of .184, over twice the legal limit for driving. He was arrested on suspicion of felony theft by unlawful taking, felony DUI, felony driving during revocation, having an open alcohol container in a vehicle and possession of 3.5 grams of marijuana.