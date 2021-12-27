Lincoln man in 'medically-preserved state' after being injured in traffic stop crash on Christmas Day

Editor’s note: Based on information provided by the Nebraska State Patrol, a previous version of this story stated that the man injured in this crash, Ahmad Gregory, had died. The Lincoln Police Department later clarified that Gregory, as of Monday afternoon, “remains in a medically-preserved state to give his family a chance to make difficult decisions about his remains.”

A Lincoln man who was badly injured in a crash Saturday remained in a medically-preserved state Monday.

Medical personnel on Sunday indicated to investigators with the Lincoln Police Department that Ahmad Gregory, 20, had no brain activity present.

However, his body remains in a "medically-preserved state to give his family a chance to make difficult decisions about his remains," according to a press release from the Lincoln Police Department.

Gregory was critically injured while allegedly fleeing a traffic stop on Christmas Day.