Lincoln man in 'medically-preserved state' after being injured in traffic stop crash on Christmas Day

Editor’s note: Based on information provided by the Nebraska State Patrol, a previous version of this story stated that the man injured in this crash, Ahmad Gregory, had died. The Lincoln Police Department later clarified that Gregory, as of Monday afternoon, “remains in a medically-preserved state to give his family a chance to make difficult decisions about his remains.”
A Lincoln man who was badly injured in a crash Saturday remained in a medically-preserved state Monday.
Medical personnel on Sunday indicated to investigators with the Lincoln Police Department that Ahmad Gregory, 20, had no brain activity present.
However, his body remains in a "medically-preserved state to give his family a chance to make difficult decisions about his remains," according to a press release from the Lincoln Police Department.
Gregory was critically injured while allegedly fleeing a traffic stop on Christmas Day.
Investigators said the incident began about 12:50 a.m. Saturday, when a trooper saw a Mercedes sedan driven with no license plates near 27th and Vine Streets and tried to stop it. The driver, later identified as Gregory, drove away north on 27th Street, and the trooper initiated a pursuit, which headed east on Fair Street, then north on 32nd Street.
The Mercedes stopped near 32nd Street and Leighton Avenue. But as the trooper tried to make contact with Gregory, the vehicle accelerated and drove away again, turning south onto 31st Street, where it hit a parked car, the State Patrol said.
Gregory reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt. The spokesman said the entire pursuit lasted less than two minutes.
