Lincoln man killed in one-vehicle crash in Cass County

A 34-year-old Lincoln man died Saturday in a one-vehicle crash just north of Elmwood, Nebraska, in Cass County.
Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash near 286th Street and Havelock Avenue about 4 p.m. They found the body of a man who had been ejected from a vehicle that was overturned in a watery ditch, according to a Sheriff's Office spokesman.
The name of the dead man will be released after relatives have been notified. The Cass County attorney has ordered an autopsy.
The crash remains under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol. Elmwood is a village of approximately 630 residents about 25 miles east of Lincoln.
