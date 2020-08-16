Lincoln man killed in rollover crash in Cass County

A Lincoln man died in a one-vehicle rollover crash Saturday night near Avoca, Nebraska.

Tadd M. Balfour, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The crash was reported about 6:30 a.m. by a passerby.

Investigators from the Sheriff's Office determined that Balfour was eastbound on U.S. Highway 34 near 132nd Street in a Ford F-250 pickup truck. The pickup left the roadway, entered the south ditch and rolled several times.

Balfour was ejected from the vehicle. An off-duty emergency medical technician from Unadilla came upon the crash and began administering CPR. A medical helicopter was requested but then canceled.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted Cass County deputies at the scene. Emergency personnel from Avoca, Manley, Weeping Water, Elmwood and Cass County also responded.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.