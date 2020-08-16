You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man killed in rollover crash in Cass County
A Lincoln man died in a one-vehicle rollover crash Saturday night near Avoca, Nebraska. 

Tadd M. Balfour, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The crash was reported about 6:30 a.m. by a passerby. 

Investigators from the Sheriff's Office determined that Balfour was eastbound on U.S. Highway 34 near 132nd Street in a Ford F-250 pickup truck. The pickup left the roadway, entered the south ditch and rolled several times. 

Balfour was ejected from the vehicle. An off-duty emergency medical technician from Unadilla came upon the crash and began administering CPR. A medical helicopter was requested but then canceled. 

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted Cass County deputies at the scene. Emergency personnel from Avoca, Manley, Weeping Water, Elmwood  and Cass County also responded. 

