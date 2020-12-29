Lincoln man killed in single-vehicle crash north of Fremont

A Lincoln man died Monday after he lost control of his truck and crashed near Fremont.
Ryan J. Vance, 39, was driving his Ford F-150 south on County Road 24 when he lost control of the truck and rolled into a ditch, striking an irrigation pivot, according to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
Vance, the only occupant, was ejected from the truck. He was declared dead at the scene.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
Jessica Wade
