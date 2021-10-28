Lincoln man sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for killing roommate

A Lincoln man was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison Thursday after being found guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his roommate.
Zachariah A. Serna, 20, pleaded no contest to the charge of manslaughter in a plea agreement with the Lancaster County Attorney's Office. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed a charge of second-degree assault.
Under state law, Serna will be eligible for parole after five years and must be released after 10. He is credited with three days he already has served in jail.
Serna admitted to shooting 20-year-old Gavin Hall in the head during a gathering in the early hours of July 4, 2020, at their residence on South 40th Street near Lincoln Southeast High School. Witnesses said Serna and Hall were "bantering back and forth" during a small gathering before Serna retrieved a shotgun from his bedroom and walked toward Hall.
Serna discharged the gun, striking Hall in the head. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.
Under Nebraska law, a person commits manslaughter by killing someone without malice upon a sudden quarrel or causing a death unintentionally while committing an unlawful act. Discharging a firearm within the Lincoln city limits is an unlawful act.
The two men attended Norris High School in Firth, Nebraska. Hall graduated in 2018 and Serna in 2019.
Notable Nebraska and Iowa crime news of 2021
Local connection to the Capitol riot
An $11 million scam
The saga of Oliver Glass
Former Omaha gym owner convicted
Former coach, security guard accused of rape
The sentencing of Aubrey Trail
Shooting of Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash
Man acquitted of murder but convicted of witness tampering
Woman accused in slayings of two men
Gang member not getting off easy
Man sentenced in debit card scheme
Death row inmate dies at 55
Former Husker Katerian LeGrone acquitted
Man convicted in fatal crash
Man pleads no contest to killing sex offender
Douglas County landfill scheme
Shooting at Westroads Mall
Convicted murderer, child molester dies
Golf cart rustling
Cold case heats up
Defendant returns to Nebraska for murder trial
Teens charged with attempted murder
Man charged in threats
Man arrested in April 2020 slaying
Omahan charged in fatal shooting of two men
Bellevue man charged in deaths of his children
Woman dies after domestic altercation
Huge bail set for man who fled to Nicaragua
Man accused of committing and filming heinous crime
Suspect in Sonic shooting faces unrelated charges
Man gets prison time for deadly robbery
Man charged in November 2020 slaying
Union Omaha player accused in internet romance scam
Erica Jenkins wants to change her name
Omaha police officer facing felony charges in Sarpy County
Two teenagers die after shooting
Teen's shooting of father ruled self-defense
14-year-old among those killed in spike in violence
Father charged in 6-month-old's death
Violent hour: 1 killed, 4 wounded in 2 shootings
Man says he killed wife because he could no longer care for her
Omahan held on $10 million bail in sexual assaults
Woman faces decades in prison for sexual assaults
Man put a stop to abuse, then assaulted girl himself
The sentencing trial of Bailey Boswell
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272