Lincoln man sentenced to over 20 years for making child pornography

A 53-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced Wednesday to over 20 years in federal prison after being found guilty of four counts of production of child pornography.

Gregory Dightman, who worked as a photographer, will spend 20½ years in prison to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Nebraska. A woman went to Lincoln police in 2019 to report that a professional photographer named Dightman had taken inappropriate photographs of her daughter, including nude images.

The Lincoln Police Department acquired a search warrant for Dightman’s home and studio. Dightman agreed to talk to officers and admitted that he knew how old the girl was and that he had taken nude photographs of her.

During an examination of Dightman’s devices and interviews with other young women, it was determined that Dightman paid at least four girls between the ages of 16 and 17 to pose for sexually explicit photos. Investigators found that approximately 590 photos were taken from 2009 until 2019.

This case was investigated by the Lincoln Police Department and the FBI. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse by the Department of Justice.