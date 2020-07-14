A worsening of coronavirus cases in the Lincoln area may require a return to tougher restrictions, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Tuesday.

The mayor said the surge threatens the reopening of schools, businesses and public health.

“We are in a very serious situation here," Gaylor Baird said.

Officials point to the following trends:

» For the week ending Saturday, 230 new cases were reported, the highest weekly total since the week ending May 23.

» About 57% of the new cases in the last two weeks have been among people in their 20s, an age group that makes up only 18.5% of Lancaster County.

» The weekly positive rate has increased from 3.1% at the end of June to about 7.5% last week.

» On Tuesday, 21 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from nine on July 3. That includes 11 Lancaster County residents and 10 from other communities. Three of those people are on ventilators.

With 44 new cases confirmed Tuesday, Lancaster County stands at 2,226 total cases. Thirteen people have died.

The city notified bars Tuesday that those not following restrictions would be closed. (According to the state, restrictions generally require patrons to be seated and limits seated groups to eight apiece. Occupancy of 100% is allowed.)

Gaylor Baird said the city would decide by Friday if further restrictions are needed.

