Lincoln mom makes Maxim cover contest quarterfinals, needs votes to advance

Lincoln mom Arica Bagley has made it to the quarterfinals of the Maxim cover girl competition.
She’s hoping that she and Kaelynn Partlow from the television show “Love on the Spectrum” can make it all the way to the end.
The winner among the chosen contestants earns $25,000 plus a cover spot with the international men’s magazine, which has a monthly circulation worldwide of about 9 million.
“We will see if we win this thing,” Bagley said. “It’d be cool if we did because it’d be the first time in history there would be two cover girl winners on the cover instead of just one.”
Bagley, who has two children, said they are the only contestants she’s seen who are donating the entirety of the prize money. Partlow is an advocate for kids with autism. Bagley is an advocate for abused children.
People are also reading…
Bagley, a hairstylist who also is studying film at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was plucked from thousands of submissions. She now needs votes over the next week to stay in the competition. Go to maximcovergirl.com/2022/arica-bagley to vote.
“We really believe in this mission. This advocacy is very important to both of us and it will bring international awareness to these extremely important topics of autistic children and child abuse,” Bagley said. “We know what it was like to be a child with no voice. That is why we are fighting so hard for this. To be loud for the voiceless.”
Marjie Ducey's favorite feature stories of 2021
OWH staff writer Marjie Ducey looks back at her favorite feature stories of 2021.
Omaha business A&R Salvage had many pieces of Omaha's history at it's site. When the owner announced the business would move, many of thos…
Dr. Fred Kader, a retired pediatric neurologist in Omaha and Holocaust survivor, put together what happened in the early years of his life thr…
A missing painting by a Nebraska artist and a family's quest to find it and get it into a museum. This story ultimately had a happy ending.
An honest look at the feelings of a daughter caring for a mother with Alzheimers. This story resonated with many readers who are in similar si…
"Nomadland," which won two Golden Globes and three Academy Awards in 2021, was partially filmed in the western Nebraska city.
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh