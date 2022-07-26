 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln mom makes Maxim cover contest quarterfinals, needs votes to advance

Lincoln mom Arica Bagley has made it to the quarterfinals of the Maxim cover girl competition.

She’s hoping that she and Kaelynn Partlow from the television show “Love on the Spectrum” can make it all the way to the end.

Lincoln mom wants to use Maxim cover opportunity to advocate for kids

The winner among the chosen contestants earns $25,000 plus a cover spot with the international men’s magazine, which has a monthly circulation worldwide of about 9 million.

“We will see if we win this thing,” Bagley said. “It’d be cool if we did because it’d be the first time in history there would be two cover girl winners on the cover instead of just one.”

Arica Bagley said a victory could raise awareness for abused children.

Bagley, who has two children, said they are the only contestants she’s seen who are donating the entirety of the prize money. Partlow is an advocate for kids with autism. Bagley is an advocate for abused children.

Bagley, a hairstylist who also is studying film at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was plucked from thousands of submissions. She now needs votes over the next week to stay in the competition. Go to maximcovergirl.com/2022/arica-bagley to vote.

“We really believe in this mission. This advocacy is very important to both of us and it will bring international awareness to these extremely important topics of autistic children and child abuse,” Bagley said. “We know what it was like to be a child with no voice. That is why we are fighting so hard for this. To be loud for the voiceless.”

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

