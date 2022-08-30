Lincoln motorcyclist dies in collision near 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway

A motorcyclist died in collision with another vehicle Monday night at the intersection of North 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway in Lincoln.

Lincoln police are withholding the name of the 29-year-old man pending notification of family. He was pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesman said.

Investigators determined that the motorcyclist was westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching 35th Street with a green light about 6:30 p.m. An eastbound sedan driven by an 18-year-old Lincoln woman made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, resulting in the collision.

The intersection of North 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway was closed for several hours during the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident, including video evidence, is asked to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.