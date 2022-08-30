 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lincoln motorcyclist dies in collision near 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway

  • Updated
  • 0

A motorcyclist died in collision with another vehicle Monday night at the intersection of North 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway in Lincoln.  

Lincoln police are withholding the name of the 29-year-old man pending notification of family. He was pronounced dead at the scene, a police  spokesman said. 

Investigators determined that the motorcyclist was westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching 35th Street with a green light about 6:30 p.m. An eastbound sedan driven by an 18-year-old Lincoln woman made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, resulting in the collision. 

The intersection of North 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway was closed for several hours during the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident, including video evidence, is asked to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Artemis 1 spectators leave disappointed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert