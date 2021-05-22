Lincoln native Charles C. Hagemeister, who won Medal of Honor in Vietnam War, dies at 74

Johnson turned to a senior officer standing nearby and said, “I want you to talk to this young man after we’re done here and change his mind.”

The president’s gambit worked. Hagemeister reenlisted and made the Army a career. He later became an officer and retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1990.

After his Army career, Hagemeister worked as an instructor at the Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and as a defense contractor who trained soldiers using large-scale computer simulations. He served on the board of directors of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Although he lived in Kansas, Hagemeister maintained ties with his home state. In 2013, he visited Lincoln for the dedication of a plaque in the State Capitol’s 14th-floor chamber honoring the 72 Nebraskans who have received the Medal of Honor.

During a 1988 visit to his high school alma mater, he answered questions about his life and military service. He downplayed his heroic acts on that day in Vietnam, more than 20 years earlier.

“The first reaction was for survival,” Hagemeister told the students. “Then it became doing my job as a medical corpsman and getting people out alive. It was a very scary episode.”