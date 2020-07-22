Lincoln pair arrested after attempted theft of $190,000+ worth of vehicles

A man and a woman were arrested in Lincoln after police accused them of taking or trying to take vehicles worth more than $190,000 from Lincoln auto dealerships.

Police were called to Baxter Auto on Lincoln's north end on Monday afternoon to investigate a report of check fraud. Officers learned that on Saturday, a man and a woman had written a $54,285 check for a 2020 Dodge Durango. The check later was found to be a "starter" check, and the account contained no funds.

About two hours later, police learned that the same couple had been at the nearby Gregg Young Auto on Friday. There, they purchased a 2017 Dodge Durango, paying for it with a check for $35,589 from the same bank account. Officers later learned that the two also had been to the nearby Dillon’s Auto and tried to purchase three vehicles using the same checking account for a total amount of $101,076. In that case, the dealership checked with the bank, which indicated the checks were fraudulent. The employee turned them away and they left.