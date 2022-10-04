Lincoln police arrest 15-year-old girl and her boyfriend in stabbing death of her father

Lincoln police have arrested a 15-year-old girl and her 16-year-old boyfriend in the stabbing death of the girl's father.

Sallie Gilmer had called police about 4 p.m. Monday to report that she had come home from school and found her 70-year-old father, Jesse Gilmer, had been stabbed, Police Chief Teresa Ewins said during a Tuesday morning press conference.

Officers arrived at the Lodge Apartments near South 40th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 to find Jesse Gilmer dead.

After talking to Sallie Gilmer and other family members, police found and also arrested her boyfriend, Isaac Honigschmidt, Ewins said.

Gilmer was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and Honigschmidt on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree murder.

Ewins said police do not know what led to the death.

Both Gilmer and Honigschmidt will be charged Wednesday as adults, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said at the press conference.

The teens are students at Lincoln Southeast High School, a district spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information about the incident to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

The homicide marks Lincoln's 10th this year and the 12th recorded in Lancaster County, where there were eight killings in all of 2021.

This report includes material from the Lincoln Journal Star.