Lincoln police arrest two men in Molotov cocktail vandalism

Authorities have identified two Lincoln men they say are behind fires started by Molotov cocktails.

The Lincoln Police Department said a 21-year-old man made the incendiary devices May 31 at his home, drove around northeast Lincoln with a 23-year-old man and threw the devices into buildings.

The first spot targeted was Huntington Elementary School, at 46th and Adams Streets. About 11:25 p.m. May 31, someone broke a window at the school and threw a Molotov cocktail inside, causing $2,500 in damage. At 3:15 a.m. June 1, a cruiser at the Lincoln Police Teams Center at 4843 Huntington Ave. had a window broken and a Molotov cocktail thrown at it, causing $2,300 in damage. Ten minutes later, someone broke a window and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Lincoln Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St., causing $1,000 in damage.

Security video showed that a light-colored Honda with a dark hood was used in the vandalism — investigators said it belonged to the 21-year-old man. He was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of three counts of aiding and abetting arson. The 23-year-old man already was in Lancaster County Jail on other charges and booked on suspicion of one count of aiding and abetting arson.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

