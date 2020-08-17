Lincoln police identify 24-year-old man killed in one-vehicle rollover crash

A 24-year-old man who died Sunday in a one-vehicle crash in Lincoln had been drinking alcohol and speeding before the crash, police said.

Conner Altenhofen of Chariton, Iowa, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokeswoman said Monday. A 34-year-old Lincoln woman who was a passenger in the car sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Investigators said Altenhofen was driving a 2007 Ford Mustang when it went off the roadway at the 27th Street on-ramp to Interstate 80 in north Lincoln about 8 a.m. Sunday. His passenger told police that she and Altenhofen had been drinking up to about an hour before the crash.

The passenger said Altenhofen was driving over the speed limit at the time of the crash, the spokeswoman said.

Investigators said the Mustang’s occupants weren’t wearing seat belts when it went off the roadway and rolled several times.

The on-ramp to I-80 was closed for approximately 2½ hours Sunday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.