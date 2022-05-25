 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln police identify two men killed in Sunday shooting

  Updated
Two men shot to death Sunday morning near 30th and P Streets in Lincoln have been identified by police. 

Patricio Urias, 42, and Zachariah Palomo, 26, were found about 2:20 a.m. inside a duplex suffering from fatal gunshot wounds, according to a Lincoln police spokeswoman. Officers responded to the residence after a man placed a 911 call saying that he had been shot. 

Both men died at the scene despite life-saving efforts by officers, the spokeswoman said. Jose Soto, 19, who also was shot at the residence, went by private vehicle to a Lincoln hospital, where he was treated and released. 

Anyone with information about the shootings may call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

