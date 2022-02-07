Lincoln police identify woman who was killed in one-vehicle crash

Lincoln police on Monday identified the woman who died after a one-vehicle crash in the southwestern part of the city.
Hortencia Hernandez, 23, of Lincoln, was pronounced dead Sunday at Bryan Health's west hospital campus. The crash occurred near 14th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 about 7 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Justin Armstrong of the Lincoln Police Department.
Investigators determined that Hernandez was eastbound on Highway 2 in a 2009 Nissan Ultima when she tried to take the southbound ramp onto 14th Street. The Nissan left the road and crashed into a railroad crossing post.
kevin.cole@owh.com
Kevin Cole
Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.
