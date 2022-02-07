 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln police identify woman who was killed in one-vehicle crash
0 Comments

Lincoln police identify woman who was killed in one-vehicle crash

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln police on Monday identified the woman who died after a one-vehicle crash in the southwestern part of the city.

Hortencia Hernandez, 23, of Lincoln, was pronounced dead Sunday at Bryan Health's west hospital campus. The crash occurred near 14th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 about 7 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Justin Armstrong of the Lincoln Police Department. 

Investigators determined that Hernandez was eastbound on Highway 2 in a 2009 Nissan Ultima when she tried to take the southbound ramp onto 14th Street. The Nissan left the road and crashed into a railroad crossing post.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

People are going nuts and bolts for these Algerian artist's statues

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert