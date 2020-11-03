Lincoln police investigating death of 38-year-old man who they say broke into a home

Lincoln police are investigating the death of a man who had been handcuffed Monday after he allegedly broke into a house just south of 35th and Vine Streets.

Brandon D. Ziemelis, 38, of Lincoln, died at a Lincoln hospital at 2:30 p.m., according to a police spokeswoman. He was taken taken to the hospital by ambulance after experiencing a medical episode, she said.

Two police officers administered CPR until personnel from the Lincoln Fire Department took over. Besides the handcuffs, the officers did not use any other forms of control over Ziemelis, the spokeswoman said.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of his death. The incident will be reviewed by a grand jury.

Police were called to the 600 block of North 35th Street about 1 p.m. for several reports of a man stumbling through yards. When officers arrived, they learned that Ziemelis was inside a home in the 500 block of North 35th Street and was struggling with the owner.

Officers went into the basement of a house and found a 40-year-old man pinning Ziemelis to the floor. The homeowner told police he was inside his home when he heard his children yelling from outside that a strange man had gone into the house.

The homeowner told police that he confronted Ziemelis, who had an object in his hand similar to an ice scraper. Ziemelis allegedly swung the object at the homeowner, who police say struck Ziemelis in the face several times before restraining him.

