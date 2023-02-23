A Lincoln police officer pulled a woman from a submerged car in a freezing pond on Wednesday — the second such rescue he's performed in six months.
According to a press release from the Lincoln Police Department, a 27-year-old woman was driving in south Lincoln Wednesday evening when she tried to make a turn on the icy roads. Police said that she was "traveling at a high rate of speed for the icy conditions" as freezing precipitation fell and the wind chill reached near zero.
Her vehicle, a 2011 Hyundai Elantra, left the road and struck an electrical transformer before continuing into a pond on the grounds of Wilderness Ridge golf course. The car began to sink as a witness called 911.
Tran proceeded to swim to the vehicle and open an unlocked rear door. Though he couldn't see through the murky water, he felt a leg inside of the vehicle and pulled the woman to safety before the car completely sank, according to police.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Tran put on a dry uniform and returned to work.
Wednesday's incident wasn't Tran's first time diving into a pond to save someone from a sinking car. In September, he helped rescue a driver who suffered a medical emergency and drove his truck into a pond.
