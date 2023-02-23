A Lincoln police officer pulled a woman from a submerged car in a freezing pond on Wednesday — the second such rescue he's performed in six months.

According to a press release from the Lincoln Police Department, a 27-year-old woman was driving in south Lincoln Wednesday evening when she tried to make a turn on the icy roads. Police said that she was "traveling at a high rate of speed for the icy conditions" as freezing precipitation fell and the wind chill reached near zero.

Her vehicle, a 2011 Hyundai Elantra, left the road and struck an electrical transformer before continuing into a pond on the grounds of Wilderness Ridge golf course. The car began to sink as a witness called 911.

Sgt. Tu Tran was one of the first people on the scene. He noticed that the vehicle was nearly submerged in the pond, with only one rear window and the trunk visible above the water.

Tran proceeded to swim to the vehicle and open an unlocked rear door. Though he couldn't see through the murky water, he felt a leg inside of the vehicle and pulled the woman to safety before the car completely sank, according to police.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Tran put on a dry uniform and returned to work.

Wednesday's incident wasn't Tran's first time diving into a pond to save someone from a sinking car. In September, he helped rescue a driver who suffered a medical emergency and drove his truck into a pond.

