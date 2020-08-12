Lincoln police revive pedestrian struck by vehicle near 48th and Holdrege Streets

A 42-year-old woman was in critical condition Wednesday at a Lincoln hospital after being struck by a car while crossing Holdrege Street at 48th Street.

The incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, a Lincoln police spokesman said. Police officers responding to the scene found the woman lying in the street and not breathing and began CPR, reviving her.

Investigators determined that the woman, whose name was being withheld pending notification of family, and another pedestrian were crossing the street westbound against a red light. The injured party was hit by a northbound vehicle driven by a 19-year-old woman.

The driver told police that said she suddenly saw the woman in the street and was not able to stop in time. Police have not identified the second pedestrian, who ran from the scene.

The police spokesman there's no indication that the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and she wasn't ticketed.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.