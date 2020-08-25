Lincoln protest draws 150 following police shooting of Black man in Wisconsin

Black Lives Matter protesters on bicycles confront a Lincoln police car as they head northbound on 13th Street. The rally began at the State Capitol and then marched through downtown Lincoln.
Black Leaders Movement member Dominque Liu-Sang addresses a Black Lives Matter protest at the State Capitol on Tuesday evening. The rally was in response to the shooting of a Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
LINCOLN — Black Lives Matter protesters gathered on the north steps of the Nebraska State Capitol on Tuesday in response to the Sunday police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Speakers energized the crowd of about 150 before a march through downtown Lincoln, addressing a common theme — protests won't end until the shootings do.
Maghie Miller-Jenkins, an activist and disabilities direct support professional, said the shooting of Jacob Blake had devastated her, but she believes it has reinvigorated the movement.
Miller said she is working with people in Omaha to consolidate protests between the two cities.
The trauma caused by these events can be far reaching, Miller-Jenkins said in her remarks, describing difficult conversations with her 7-year-old son about interactions with police after these shootings.
"It's very important for people to recognize that this issue doesn't have an age limit," Miller-Jenkins said, noting that Blake's young sons were in his car when he was shot.
Kendra Mullins, a 21-year-old senior at Nebraska Wesleyan University, said she has been protesting throughout the summer and the Kenosha shooting brought her back out Tuesday. After seeing the video on social media, she believes the police had time to apprehend Blake without using potentially lethal force.
"At the end of the day," Mullins said, "the cops aren't judge and jury. Their job is to arrest people, not to kill them."
While Mullins said she recognizes that Blake did not comply with police, she does not believe that warranted his shooting. His shooting and the others this year have created an exhausting cycle of outrage, she said.
Activist Kierion Williams said the organizers have known that progress would be slow, but that doesn't make another shooting any less frustrating. Still, he said, it's important for the people to be in the streets expressing that frustration and standing up to power.
Although the protests have a strong core group of supporters, crowd sizes have varied, he said. That, combined with a response from community leaders that he finds lacking, can be discouraging.
"It's hard to explain that feeling," he said of watching another shooting. "It's so frustrating because you know that the response is not going to be adequate."
State Sen. Justin Wayne said he understands he may not have enough time to get the proposal passed, but said the Legislature needs to respond now to pleas to address racial injustice involving law enforcement.
