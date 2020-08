Lincoln protest draws 150 following police shooting of Black man in Wisconsin

LINCOLN — Black Lives Matter protesters gathered on the north steps of the Nebraska State Capitol on Tuesday in response to the Sunday police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Speakers energized the crowd of about 150 before a march through downtown Lincoln, addressing a common theme — protests won't end until the shootings do.

Maghie Miller-Jenkins, an activist and disabilities direct support professional, said the shooting of Jacob Blake had devastated her, but she believes it has reinvigorated the movement.

Miller said she is working with people in Omaha to consolidate protests between the two cities.

The trauma caused by these events can be far reaching, Miller-Jenkins said in her remarks, describing difficult conversations with her 7-year-old son about interactions with police after these shootings.

"It's very important for people to recognize that this issue doesn't have an age limit," Miller-Jenkins said, noting that Blake's young sons were in his car when he was shot.