Lincoln protest draws 150 following police shooting of Black man in Wisconsin

"At the end of the day," Mullins said, "the cops aren't judge and jury. Their job is to arrest people, not to kill them."

While Mullins said she recognizes that Blake did not comply with police, she does not believe that warranted his shooting. His shooting and the others this year have created an exhausting cycle of outrage, she said.

Activist Kierion Williams said the organizers have known that progress would be slow, but that doesn't make another shooting any less frustrating. Still, he said, it's important for the people to be in the streets expressing that frustration and standing up to power.

Although the protests have a strong core group of supporters, crowd sizes have varied, he said. That, combined with a response from community leaders that he finds lacking, can be discouraging.

"It's hard to explain that feeling," he said of watching another shooting. "It's so frustrating because you know that the response is not going to be adequate."

Our best staff photos of August 2020