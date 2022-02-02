Lincoln teen escapes from custody in a bike trailer pulled by 16-year-old cyclist

A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy fled from a Lincoln hospital on a bike with a trailer attached after the younger boy was brought to the hospital from the Youth Services Center, police said Wednesday.

Just before 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, the 14-year-old was brought to Bryan Health's east campus at 1600 S. 48th St. for a medical appointment. Police said the 16-year-old was waiting in the parking lot with a bicycle that had a child’s bike trailer attached. As the 14-year-old was being escorted by the transport driver from a parking garage to the hospital, the 16-year-old called for him to get into the trailer. The younger boy did so and the two took off. The transport driver was not able to catch them.

Lincoln police officers were called to the area and eventually found the boys near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard, about a mile away from the hospital. Police said the restraints the 14-year-old had been wearing were found cut and discarded in a nearby yard.

The 14-year-old was referred for escape and the 16-year-old was referred for aiding and abetting an escape. Both were taken to the Youth Services Center, which houses youths being processed through the justice system.

