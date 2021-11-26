Lincoln teen who was reported missing is found

A 16-year-old boy who was reported missing and endangered Friday has been found.
Enyer Curvelo was last seen at 1:30 p.m. near 4400 N. 7th St. in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department confirmed that he was found safe about 8 p.m.
