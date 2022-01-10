 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln traffic signals take a $20,000 beating from raised arm of excavator
Lincoln traffic signals take a $20,000 beating from raised arm of excavator

Lincoln police said the raised arm of an excavator being pulled by a semitrailer truck caused about $20,000 damage to traffic signals as the semi traveled along a downtown street.

A police officer saw the arm of the John Deere excavator, which was on a flatbed trailer pulled by the semi, knock into a traffic signal at 17th and K Streets about 10:30 a.m. Sunday. 

Police then discovered that traffic signals at 10th, 12th, 13th, 14th, Centennial Mall and 16th Streets also had been damaged. Some of the signals had been knocked to the ground as the semi headed east on K. 

The 39-year-old driver, a Lincoln resident, was ticketed on suspicion of negligent driving.

