Lincoln traffic signals take a $20,000 beating from raised arm of excavator

Lincoln police said the raised arm of an excavator being pulled by a semitrailer truck caused about $20,000 damage to traffic signals as the semi traveled along a downtown street.
A police officer saw the arm of the John Deere excavator, which was on a flatbed trailer pulled by the semi, knock into a traffic signal at 17th and K Streets about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police then discovered that traffic signals at 10th, 12th, 13th, 14th, Centennial Mall and 16th Streets also had been damaged. Some of the signals had been knocked to the ground as the semi headed east on K.
The 39-year-old driver, a Lincoln resident, was ticketed on suspicion of negligent driving.
Our best Omaha staff photos of January 2021
An empty seating area is seen through a window at Mr. Toad's Pub in the Old Market.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow blankets a neighborhood near Standing Bear Lake in Omaha on Friday, January 29, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
'GBR', for 'Go Big Red', is written with footprints in the snow near Standing Bear Lake in Omaha on Friday, January 29, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow covers cars and Blondo Street east of Northwest Radial Highway on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. The Omaha area recorded almost 12 inches of snow the day before.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Steve Snow (yes, really) uses a tractor to clear his driveway in Bennington on Tuesday. The Omaha area recorded almost a foot of snow the day before, which lefts roads slick in many spots.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Juan Lentz walks north on 42nd Street towards Leavenworth Street during a winter storm warning on Monday, January 25, 2021. Lentz estimated he had gone about four miles on his five mile walk. He normally takes the bus, but the winter weather canceled bus service, so he had to walk home.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Juan Lentz pauses while walking north on 42nd Street towards Leavenworth Street during a winter storm warning on Monday, January 25, 2021. Lentz estimated he had gone about four miles on his five mile walk. He normally takes the bus, but the winter weather canceled bus service, so he had to walk home.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rob Baum, 68, takes a break from shoveling the sidewalk near his home along Davenport Street in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021. At least a half-foot of snow is expected in the Omaha-metro on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Eliza Rijal, 10, her brother Aryan Rijal, 11, and their neighbor Jordan Rine, 7, run in the snow by their homes near 170th and Fort Streets in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021. Forecasters were expecting 10-12 inches of snow in the Omaha-metro area on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Two people hold hands while walking south on Madison Street toward 27th Avenue in Bellevue during a winter storm warning on Monday, January 25, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Diesel, a 3-year-old tiger born in Moscow, eats raw ground beef in his enclosure at the Simmons Safari Park in Ashland.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Billy Bluejay reacts to a call against Creighton.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's McKenna Ruch spikes the ball past the fingertips of Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman in the UNO vs. Creighton volleyball game at the Sokol Arena at Creighton University in Omaha on Friday, January 22, 2021. The Jays won the match in three sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rose Pokorny and her son Ryan Pokorny look through an old plat map book at their business, RK’s Bar and Grill, in Malmo on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sydney Sehi’s plant collection has grown to between 75 and 100 since she and husband Sam recently purchased a house in Benson. At top left, a, Monstera deliciosa albo, one of Sehi’s specialty plants. At right, visitors can brew up the perfect mix for their plant at Nodest in downtown Omaha.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mike West looks over orders at Dirty Birds inside The Switch Beer and Food Hall in Omaha. The pickled fried chicken place is doing brisk business its first month of operation.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Players gather UNO goalie Isaiah Saville before the start of their game at Baxter Arena on Wednesday, December 09, 2021. Saville has "BLM" and a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. on his helmet.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Thomas Wilkins conducts the Omaha Symphony in a performance at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Claire Killianm left, tries to keep South Dakota State's Regan Nesheim from passing the ball late in the game at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 15, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A license plate is covered in snow during a January blizzard in Omaha.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow falls in front of a mural near 60th Street and Ames Avenue as a blizzard whips through Omaha on Friday, January 15, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jon Jacobs cleans the snow off of his car in downtown Omaha as residents woke up to a blizzard warning on Friday, January 15, 2021. Jacobs works downtown.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
About 50 Creighton students were moved into other campus housing after a ricin scare at Davis Square apartments late Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jody Weible, a former member of Mead’s Village Planning Board, said she has developed a persistent cough because she lives near the town’s AltEn Ethanol plant. “You can’t open your windows; you can’t hang your clothes on the line,” she said.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell takes off on a fast break as St. John's Vince Cole, left, and Greg Williams Jr. pursue in the first half on Saturday, January 09, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Alex O'Connell gets hit by a ball as St. John's Rasheem Dunn falls over while trying to grab the loose ball in the first half on Saturday, January 09, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner dunks the ball against Seton Hall's
Ike Obiagu.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Seniors Aysha Ridley and Quintin Idt work during a math readiness class at Gretna High School. The class is in partnership with Metro Community College.
ANNA REED photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Deer walk through snow at Zorinsky Lake in Omaha on Thursday, January 07, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A snowball is thrown at a counterprotester driving by on K Street on the north side of the Nebraska State Capitol on Wednesday. Protesters had gathered to protest the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fog begins to lift as the downtown Omaha skyline starts to appear as viewed from the Lincoln Monument in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Monday, January 04, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The front room at the Hepburn home. Megan loves using color; she thinks it’s more fun for daughters Harriet and Georgie. She painted the flower picture.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Holiday Lights Festival’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular fireworks show filled the sky over downtown Omaha Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
