Lincoln traffic stop leads to investigation of homemade explosives

An early morning traffic stop in Lincoln led police to investigate explosive materials found in the vehicle and in a Lincoln apartment building.

Lincoln police stopped a vehicle without license plates about 1 a.m. Wednesday at 7th Street and West Cornhusker Highway in northwest Lincoln. The officers spotted narcotics in plain sight inside the vehicle and arrested the 23-year-old driver on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.

A search of the vehicle turned up two suspicious devices thought to be homemade explosives. Officers then contacted the Lincoln Fire Department's bomb squad. The investigation led to the discovery of other suspicious devices at a nearby apartment building where the 24-year-old owner of the vehicle lives.

"Currently, our investigators are working to understand the circumstances surrounding the explosive devices and if any other individuals are involved," said Lincoln Assistant Police Chief Michon Morrow.

The hazardous nature of the devices was confirmed by technicians, and all of the devices were safely detonated, Morrow said.

"We've not yet made any arrests specific to explosives," she said. "This is all still under investigation."