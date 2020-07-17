Lincoln will require face masks beginning Monday

Beginning Monday, anyone frequenting public places in Lancaster County, including the City of Lincoln, will be required to wear face masks in indoor public spaces.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's Friday announcement drew opposition from Gov. Pete Ricketts.

"While the Governor encourages the use of masks in appropriate situations, he strongly disagrees with the mayor’s decision to mandate masks," said Taylor Gage, the governor's spokesman. "This is not a data-driven decision based on the current numbers in Lancaster County at this time."

Gage said the governor is reviewing legal options.

Lancaster County's face covering requirement will be in effect through Aug. 31, at which time the city will re-evaluate, Gaylor Baird said.

The requirement will be in place for anyone age 5 or older who visits an indoor facility, unless 6 feet of separation can be maintained, Gaylor Baird said.

Exceptions will be made, including while exercising, or while seated in a bar or restaurant eating or drinking, she said.