Lincoln will require face masks, mayor announces

Beginning Monday, anyone frequenting public places in Lancaster County, including the City of Lincoln, will be required to wear face masks in indoor public spaces.

The face covering requirement will be in effect through Aug. 31, at which time the city will re-evaluate, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Friday.

The requirement will be in place for anyone age 5 or older who visits an indoor facility, unless 6 feet of separation can be maintained, Gaylor Baird said.

Exceptions will be made, including while exercising, or while seated in a bar or restaurant eating or drinking, she said.

The requirement comes as Lancaster County is reporting an uptick in new coronavirus cases. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 50 new cases on Friday.

Our best staff photos from July

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.