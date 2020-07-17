Lincoln will require face masks, mayor announces

Beginning Monday, anyone frequenting public places in Lancaster County, including the City of Lincoln, will be required to wear face masks in indoor public spaces.
The face covering requirement will be in effect through Aug. 31, at which time the city will re-evaluate, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Friday.
The requirement will be in place for anyone age 5 or older who visits an indoor facility, unless 6 feet of separation can be maintained, Gaylor Baird said.
Exceptions will be made, including while exercising, or while seated in a bar or restaurant eating or drinking, she said.
The requirement comes as Lancaster County is reporting an uptick in new coronavirus cases. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 50 new cases on Friday.
Our best staff photos from July
Fog
A jogger crosses Leavenworth Street on Thursday morning. After this week’s cool-down, highs will top 90 today and approach 100 on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha
The Union Omaha soccer team practices at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Water
Alex O'Hanlon waters plants at City Sprouts South near 20th and N Streets on Tuesday. O'Hanlon is the garden manager for that location.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rally
People hold signs on Dodge Street after an Educators for Black Lives rally at Memorial Park on Friday, July 10, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bee
A honeybee, possibly on the hunt for nectar, approaches the flower of a milkweed plant at Omaha’s Lauritzen Gardens. Tickets for the gardens are available online only, at
LauritzenGardens.org.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cornbelt
The Red Raiders' Caleb Lemon pitches against the Omaha Bombers during a Corn Belt League game at Seymour Smith Park on Thursday, July 09, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fishing
Fishing was comfortable Tuesday morning at Carter Lake, with temperatures in the 70s — on their way to the 90s for the 21st time since June 1. The 22nd came Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Street hockey
Jackson Ulffers, left, and his brother Colton play street hockey near their northwest Omaha home on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fourth of July fireworks 2020
William Mitchell, 4, front, reacts to the fireworks while watching with his brother, Wesley Mitchell, 4, and mom, Trish Mitchell, of Omaha, during the Independence Fireworks Spectacular at Werner Park in Papillion on Friday, July 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fourth of July fireworks 2020
The Independence Fireworks Spectacular at Werner Park in Papillion on Friday, July 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hydrant Party
Valerey Aparicio gets a lift from her brother Benjamin Aparicio through a wall of water during a hydrant party at 32nd and Cass in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cornhole Pro
Jackie Sayasone gets ready to throw her bag during a game of cornhole at 1912, a rooftop bar in Benson.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cornhole Pro
Jackie Sayasone says she "kind of laughed at the sport before I came into it."
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
