You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln will require face masks, mayor announces
1 comment
special report top story

Lincoln will require face masks, mayor announces

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Beginning Monday, anyone frequenting public places in Lancaster County, including the City of Lincoln, will be required to wear face masks in indoor public spaces.

The face covering requirement will be in effect through Aug. 31, at which time the city will re-evaluate, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Friday.

The requirement will be in place for anyone age 5 or older who visits an indoor facility, unless 6 feet of separation can be maintained, Gaylor Baird said.

Exceptions will be made, including while exercising, or while seated in a bar or restaurant eating or drinking, she said.

The requirement comes as Lancaster County is reporting an uptick in new coronavirus cases. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 50 new cases on Friday.

Our best staff photos from July

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News