Lincoln woman arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide

A 32-year-old Lincoln woman has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of a motorcyclist. 

Marciyanna Nielsen

Marciyanna Nielsen is accused of causing the death of Jeffery Zeiger, 45, of Lincoln, on Sept. 24 near 19th and West O Streets. She also was ticketed on suspicion of possession of marijuana, according to a Lincoln Police Department spokesman. 

Investigators determined that Zeiger was traveling west on O Street about 2:30 p.m. when a southbound Hyundai sedan driven by Nielsen pulled into his path while attempting to turn east from 19th Street. Zeiger was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he died. 

Zeiger is survived by his wife, Marissa, two daughters and two brothers. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

