Lincoln woman charged with motor vehicle homicide had BAC of .215

A Lincoln woman is being held on $500,000 bail after being charged with motor vehicle homicide in connection with a crash that led to the death of a Greenwood woman.

Cheyanne M. Baker, 31, is accused of causing the death of Tammy Callaway, 42, on July 27 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and Greenwood Drive. Baker appeared before a Cass County judge on Monday and must pay 10% of the bail amount, or $50,000, to be released from jail.

Investigators from the Cass County Sheriff's Office said Baker was speeding in a Hummer as she drove west on Highway 6. The vehicle hit the rear of a 2006 Toyota Scion driven by Brad Hoschele of Lincoln. The force of the collision forced the Toyota into a ditch.

Witnesses told investigators that the Hummer kept going and collided head-on with an eastbound 2019 Ford Fusion driven by Callaway, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an arrest affidavit, the occupants of the Toyota and the Ford were wearing seat belts, but Baker was not wearing hers.

Hoschele and a passenger reported only bumps and bruises from the crash. Baker was taken to Bryan Health's west campus in Lincoln for treatment.

According to the arrest affidavit, multiple witnesses reported that the Hummer was being driven erratically, crossing the center line and forcing vehicles off the road.

A blood draw at the hospital found that Baker had a blood-alcohol level of .215, more than twice the legal limit.

Baker, who has one prior DUI conviction, also is awaiting trial in Lancaster County on charges of drunken driving and leaving the scene of collision.