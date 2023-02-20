A Lincoln woman died Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Nebraska Highway 2 just west of Palmyra, Nebraska.

Jennifer Hughes, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Otoe County Sheriff's Office. The collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 2 and Nebraska Highway 43.

Investigators determined that Hughes was southbound on Highway 43 and attempted to turn east onto Highway 2. Her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck driven by Dwaine Rogge, 84, of Lincoln, that was westbound on Highway 2.

Rogge, who was using a seat belt, was taken to a Lincoln hospital with undisclosed injuries. Hughes was not wearing a seat belt, investigators said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Otoe County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol.