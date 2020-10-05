 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln woman helps plan nationwide 'Time of Remembrance' for coronavirus victims
0 comments

Lincoln woman helps plan nationwide 'Time of Remembrance' for coronavirus victims

{{featured_button_text}}
church bells

Organizers hope church bells will be ringing across the nation Saturday for a remembrance of COVID-19 victims.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

LINCOLN — If all goes to plan, church bells will be sounding from coast to coast on Saturday as part of a "Time of Remembrance" for victims of the COVID-19 pandemic planned by a Lincoln woman and two friends from East Coast.

Kathleen Allan, a former nurse and community volunteer from Lincoln, said she and her co-organizers felt compelled to do something after feeling a lack of "recognition and empathy" for the more than 210,000 Americans who have died in the pandemic. 

"I just think that people are so isolated and so upset," she said. "This is something we can join together to do, to try and extend compassion to these families. It just hasn't happened."

The plan on 10/10/2020 is to have people commit to 10 minutes of reflection and prayer at 10 a.m. local time. Church bells, the organizers hope, will be ringing for that period.

“It’s our hope that this Time of Remembrance will help us feel a sense of unity — a realization that we’re in this together," said Ashley Bernardi, a Washington, D.C., television producer. "If we can share the loss, it will help us heal." 

The event, which organizers say is nonpolitical, was the brainchild of a third organizer, Baltimore-based pianist Mark Markham.

Markham and Allan, who met at a concert in Lincoln, were talking on the phone one day about the rising death toll and how so many people have died alone, unable to connect with family except over a cellphone.

Markham suggested doing 10 minutes of prayer on 10/10/2020, Allan said. She called Bernardi, her niece, to enlist her help with publicity. An event was born.

"It is in times like these that joining together for a common purpose can lift up those who have lost so much,” Markham said. “I know that these few minutes we spend together will make a difference.”

Bernardi has young friends, some in their 30s, who have died from COVID-19, Allan said. And the disease has had a big impact on Allan — she has a rare immune disorder that has required her to isolate in her home for the past seven months to avoid becoming infected. Marham also knows people who have become sickened.

Allan, 62, said she has already heard from a church in Omaha planning to mark the remembrance and has received positive feedback on social media after posting news of the event.

"We have such a need for unity right now," she said. "We hope we can come together to do something good."

Videos: Life in Nebraska amid the pandemic

Nebraskans have shown a wealth of emotions while facing the coronavirus pandemic. We have unleashed a wave of creativity to adapt in the world of social distancing. 

Watch a few bright moments our staff has collected while telling the story of this unprecedented period in history. 

A social distancing wedding
Video

A social distancing wedding

  • 0

Kyle and Jess McMindes experience a social distancing wedding on Saturday, April 25, 2020. About 75 cars full of family and friends surprised …

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584, 

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert