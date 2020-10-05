Lincoln woman helps plan nationwide 'Time of Remembrance' for coronavirus victims

LINCOLN — If all goes to plan, church bells will be sounding from coast to coast on Saturday as part of a "Time of Remembrance" for victims of the COVID-19 pandemic planned by a Lincoln woman and two friends from East Coast.

Kathleen Allan, a former nurse and community volunteer from Lincoln, said she and her co-organizers felt compelled to do something after feeling a lack of "recognition and empathy" for the more than 210,000 Americans who have died in the pandemic.

"I just think that people are so isolated and so upset," she said. "This is something we can join together to do, to try and extend compassion to these families. It just hasn't happened."

The plan on 10/10/2020 is to have people commit to 10 minutes of reflection and prayer at 10 a.m. local time. Church bells, the organizers hope, will be ringing for that period.

“It’s our hope that this Time of Remembrance will help us feel a sense of unity — a realization that we’re in this together," said Ashley Bernardi, a Washington, D.C., television producer. "If we can share the loss, it will help us heal."

The event, which organizers say is nonpolitical, was the brainchild of a third organizer, Baltimore-based pianist Mark Markham.