Lincoln woman helps plan nationwide 'Time of Remembrance' for coronavirus victims

LINCOLN — If all goes to plan, church bells will be sounding from coast to coast on Saturday as part of a "Time of Remembrance" for victims of the COVID-19 pandemic planned by a Lincoln woman and two friends from East Coast.
Kathleen Allan, a former nurse and community volunteer from Lincoln, said she and her co-organizers felt compelled to do something after feeling a lack of "recognition and empathy" for the more than 210,000 Americans who have died in the pandemic.
"I just think that people are so isolated and so upset," she said. "This is something we can join together to do, to try and extend compassion to these families. It just hasn't happened."
The plan on 10/10/2020 is to have people commit to 10 minutes of reflection and prayer at 10 a.m. local time. Church bells, the organizers hope, will be ringing for that period.
“It’s our hope that this Time of Remembrance will help us feel a sense of unity — a realization that we’re in this together," said Ashley Bernardi, a Washington, D.C., television producer. "If we can share the loss, it will help us heal."
The event, which organizers say is nonpolitical, was the brainchild of a third organizer, Baltimore-based pianist Mark Markham.
Markham and Allan, who met at a concert in Lincoln, were talking on the phone one day about the rising death toll and how so many people have died alone, unable to connect with family except over a cellphone.
Markham suggested doing 10 minutes of prayer on 10/10/2020, Allan said. She called Bernardi, her niece, to enlist her help with publicity. An event was born.
"It is in times like these that joining together for a common purpose can lift up those who have lost so much,” Markham said. “I know that these few minutes we spend together will make a difference.”
Bernardi has young friends, some in their 30s, who have died from COVID-19, Allan said. And the disease has had a big impact on Allan — she has a rare immune disorder that has required her to isolate in her home for the past seven months to avoid becoming infected. Marham also knows people who have become sickened.
Allan, 62, said she has already heard from a church in Omaha planning to mark the remembrance and has received positive feedback on social media after posting news of the event.
"We have such a need for unity right now," she said. "We hope we can come together to do something good."
