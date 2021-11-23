Lincoln woman killed in crash Tuesday

Shannon Marie Musick of Lincoln was killed Tuesday in a crash in Washington County.

Musick, 28, was driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup when she collided with a side-dump trailer being pulled by a Mack truck, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred about 10 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 15 and Nebraska Highway 91.

Musick was driving north on the county road and the Mack truck was traveling east. She failed to stop at a stop sign, and her pickup struck the rear wheels of the trailer, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the Mack truck, Rockford B. Shanks, 71, of Blair was not injured.

