Lincoln woman wins new RV in Game and Parks' challenge

Kathryn Romine of Lincoln became a big advocate for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Your Parks Adventure challenge this year.

“I really like the spirit of adventure and the opportunity to get out and see places I never get a chance to see,” Romine said. “I’m always up for getting out and hitting the road.”

She and a friend visited several state parks and recreation areas across Nebraska, many for the first time, while taking part in the Your Parks Adventure Program. As the challenge grand prize winner, Romine will now be able to camp in her new Forest River RV Patriot Edition 14cc camper from AC Nelsen RV World.

In the challenge, which was part of the state park system’s centennial celebration, people who visited any state park area from June through November took a photo at a designated station, and submitted it and their story online. Selfie stations were placed at 100 sites among Game and Parks’ 76 state park, state historical park and state recreation areas.

More than 800 participants visited the selfie stations and shared their photos — some with multiple generations, groups of friends and pets.