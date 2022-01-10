 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln woman wins new RV in Game and Parks' challenge
  Updated
Camper

Kathryn Romine receives her new Forest River RV Patriot Edition 14cc camper at a ceremony at Mahoney State Park. Pictured from left, are Kit the Raccoon, the park’s mascot; Romine; Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Deputy Director Jim Swenson; AC Nelsen RV General Manager Bob Fielder; and Parks Division Administrative Assistant Margot Desrocher.

 

 Marjie Ducey

Kathryn Romine of Lincoln became a big advocate for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Your Parks Adventure challenge this year. She won a new Forest River RV Patriot Edition 14cc camper.

“I really like the spirit of adventure and the opportunity to get out and see places I never get a chance to see,” Romine said. “I’m always up for getting out and hitting the road.”

She and a friend visited several state parks and recreation areas across Nebraska, many for the first time, while taking part in the Your Parks Adventure Program. As the challenge grand prize winner, Romine will now be able to camp in her new Forest River RV Patriot Edition 14cc camper from AC Nelsen RV World.

In the challenge, which was part of the state park system’s centennial celebration, people who visited any state park area from June through November took a photo at a designated station, and submitted it and their story online. Selfie stations were placed at 100 sites among Game and Parks’ 76 state park, state historical park and state recreation areas.

More than 800 participants visited the selfie stations and shared their photos — some with multiple generations, groups of friends and pets.

Only those who visited Chadron State Park, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Arbor Lodge State Historical Park and Danish Alps State Recreation Area were entered in a drawing for the grand prize donated by AC Nelsen RV World. More than 228 people met that challenge, visiting those parks across the state.

Each photo entry from a unique selfie station qualified for a monthly prize drawing. All participants who submitted a photo and story received a commemorative parks centennial sticker, and those participants who completed the grand prize challenge also received a limited-edition commemorative challenge coin.

Romine heard about the challenge from her friend. As they got more involved, they went online and spread the word, too.

“People would ask ‘What possessed you to drive across the state like that?’ We just told everybody it was amazing," she said. "We could not have done it if we hadn’t been encouraged by the competition.”

Runner-up Eddie Dorn of Filley, Nebraska, received a camping package for four, sponsored by JEO Consulting. Cleve Stolpe of Belden, Nebraska, received a camping package for two, sponsored by Crouch Recreation.

