Logan, Iowa man dies in one-vehicle rollover crash near Grinnell

A 19-year-old Harrison County man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash just south of Grinnell, Iowa.

Bryce C. Hudnut of Logan, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Investigators determined that Hudnut was southbound on Iowa Highway 146 about 11:40 p.m. in a 2016 Nissan Titan pickup truck. The vehicle left the two-lane highway, rolled over and and came to rest in the west ditch.

Deputies with the Poweshiek and Mahaska County Sheriff’s Offices assisted at the scene. Fire and rescue from Searsboro Fire Department also responded to the crash.

