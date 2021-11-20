Long thought extinct, a native corn re-emerges in Nebraska fields

HASTINGS, Neb. — Electa Hare-RedCorn pulled back the husk from the ear and studied the multi-colored kernels, seeing so much more than corn.

For the Pawnee woman, this corn represents history and heritage, food and family, culture and community.

On a recent Wednesday, varieties of corn that two decades ago had disappeared from the Great Plains were laid out across a community college gym floor in Hastings.

Hare-RedCorn walked up and down the rows, inspecting the harvest.

The fact that Pawnee corn even exists in 2021 is a story of tribal perseverance, cutting-edge horticulture and good, old-fashioned cooperation. It’s a story about this newly grown crop connecting the Pawnee to their ancestors, and every Nebraskan to a history that began long before pioneers came to the Great Plains.

“Corn defined us,” said Deb Echo-Hawk, the Pawnee Keeper of the Seeds. “It was something that was part of our daily lives...

“Growing it again is a way to circle back to who we really are, and make corn central to our lives again.”

The Pawnee may have been in Nebraska as early as the 13th century.