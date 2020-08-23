Longtime Nebraska Right to Life Director Julie Schmit-Albin dies at 63

“Few Nebraskans have worked so long and so faithfully to save the lives of unborn children,” he said in a statement.

Tom Venzor, executive director of the Nebraska Catholic Conference, described her as a woman of strength and courage.

“She never shied away from her responsibility to prophetically speak the truth concerning the dignity of every human being from the moment of conception to natural death,” he said.

Schmit-Albin was the 2019 recipient of the Catholic Conference’s Gospel of Life Award.

She was known for her tireless work.

Columbus Area Right to Life Co-President Barb McPhillips said in her statement: “I was never quite sure when Julie slept, working late into the night or starting her day early. ... We will remember Julie as someone who never gave up.”

Schmit-Albin is survived by her husband of 40 years, John Albin; her father, former State Sen. Loran Schmit; four children; and one grandchild.

Schmit-Albin was one of 10 children, which she said gave her “pretty good resilience.”

Her father served in the Legislature from 1969 to 1993. She grew up around the Capitol as a teen and young woman.