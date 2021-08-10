Louisville man who fired at Cass County sheriff's deputies sentenced to prison

A Louisville, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to 18 to 36 years in prison after being found guilty of firing a gun at Cass County sheriff's deputies at his home in 2020.

Paul B. Warner, 39, pleaded no contest in March in Cass County District Court to two counts of attempted first-degree assault on an officer, use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats, second-degree assault and intentional child abuse. Numerous other charges were dismissed in a plea agreement. Judge Michael Smith then found Warner guilty.

Warner later obtained the services of Omaha attorney James Martin Davis, who filed a motion asking the judge to allow the guilty plea to be withdrawn. The motion contended that a psychiatrist had found Warner to be insane at the time of his confrontation with deputies.

Smith denied the motion Monday. He proceeded to sentence Warner to five to 10 years for each count of assault on an officer and use of a firearm to commit a felony. Warner also was sentenced to one to two years for the charges of making terroristic threats, second-degree assault and intentional child abuse.