Louisville man who fired at Cass County sheriff's deputies sentenced to prison

A Louisville, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to 18 to 36 years in prison after being found guilty of firing a gun at Cass County sheriff's deputies at his home in 2020.
Paul B. Warner, 39, pleaded no contest in March in Cass County District Court to two counts of attempted first-degree assault on an officer, use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats, second-degree assault and intentional child abuse. Numerous other charges were dismissed in a plea agreement. Judge Michael Smith then found Warner guilty.
Warner later obtained the services of Omaha attorney James Martin Davis, who filed a motion asking the judge to allow the guilty plea to be withdrawn. The motion contended that a psychiatrist had found Warner to be insane at the time of his confrontation with deputies.
Smith denied the motion Monday. He proceeded to sentence Warner to five to 10 years for each count of assault on an officer and use of a firearm to commit a felony. Warner also was sentenced to one to two years for the charges of making terroristic threats, second-degree assault and intentional child abuse.
The judge ordered that the sentences be served one after the other. Under state sentencing guidelines, Warner, who was credited with one year and six months of time already served, could be eligible for parole after nine years. With good behavior, he could be released after 18.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office said Warner had been suicidal at the time of the Jan. 22, 2020, confrontation outside his home, which is located south of the Platte River between Louisville and Plattsmouth. Cass County Attorney Colin Palm said Warner was in his garage when he pulled a knife on a friend and poked the man.
A physical fight between Warner, his wife and his son ensued that included Warner menacing them with a set of antlers. Warner left in his truck but later returned, took off his clothes and ran into the woods.
When four Cass County sheriff’s deputies arrived, they learned that Warner had returned to the home. While deputies were talking to Warner’s wife, Warner came out the front door firing a gun, twice hitting a sheriff’s cruiser.
Deputies returned fire and Warner was struck several times. Injuries to Warner’s leg eventually led to his foot being amputated, Palm said.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272