Low temperature record falls in Lincoln, but Omaha posts a toasty 28 degrees
Warm temperatures begin to break up ice on the Platte River in Nebraska after a brutal cold weather period in February.

Lincoln recorded a record low temperature Thursday, but Omaha didn't come close. 

"The only record we saw fall was in Lincoln at 23 degrees," said meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen of the National Weather Service office in Valley. "Here in Omaha, we didn't get below 28."

Lincoln's previous record low for the date was 25, set in 1992. That was the same year that Omaha recorded its record low for the date at 23 degrees. 

Lincoln wasn't the coldest spot in eastern Nebraska, according to the Lincoln Journal Star, as the mercury dropped to 21 in Columbus and 20 in Wayne and Albion. It was the fourth straight day the low had dropped to 32 degrees or below in Lincoln. 

Temperatures are predicted to begin climbing in eastern Nebraska starting Friday, Nicolaisen said. High temperatures in the low to mid-60s are expected across the area, with little to no wind. 

"On Monday," he said, "we will see temperatures climbing up into the low 80s."

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

