Mahoney State Park restaurant closes due to COVID

Mahoney State Park is closing its restaurant, which for two years provided food services to park guests.

The park's Caddy’s Parkside Grill at the Peter Kiewit Lodge is closing because of "diminished demand for sit-in dining options in conjunction with the present and growing COVID pandemic trends,” Jim Swenson, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Parks Division administrator, said in a press release.

Game and Parks administration is evaluating options for future food services at the popular lodge, according to the press release.

