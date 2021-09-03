Majority of UNL campus is fully vaccinated against COVID

The majority of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln community has been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the university's voluntary vaccine registry.

According to submitted data, 69% of students attending in-person classes, 81% of faculty and 74% of staff have been fully vaccinated, according to a Friday press release from UNL.

UNL student athletes have a COVID-19 vaccination rate of 91%.

UNL launched the voluntary vaccine registry over the summer as a way for students, faculty and staff to submit proof of vaccination. Those who join the vaccine registry are exempt from the university's weekly COVID-19 saliva testing requirement.

“I want to thank everyone who uploaded their information into our vaccine registry and for doing their part to protect themselves and our community,” Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a prepared statement. “If anyone has not yet been vaccinated, I strongly encourage you to do so. There is no better way to protect yourself from COVID-19.”

