Man arrested after motorcyclist killed in Box Butte County crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide after a motorcyclist was killed in a Saturday crash in Box Butte County. 

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Highway 385 and Link 7E shortly after noon on Saturday. The motorcyclist, 77-year-old Kirby Schimmels of Houston, Texas was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

According to the patrol, the preliminary investigation indicates that Schimmels was riding his motorcycle northbound on Highway 385 when he collided with a Nissan Sentra. The Nissan, driven by 55-year-old Jayesh Desai of Mumbai, India, failed to yield at a stop sign on Link 7E. 

Desai was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide and was lodged in the Box Butte County Jail. 

