Man arrested after motorcyclist killed in Box Butte County crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide after a motorcyclist was killed in a Saturday crash in Box Butte County.
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Highway 385 and Link 7E shortly after noon on Saturday. The motorcyclist, 77-year-old Kirby Schimmels of Houston, Texas was pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to the patrol, the preliminary investigation indicates that Schimmels was riding his motorcycle northbound on Highway 385 when he collided with a Nissan Sentra. The Nissan, driven by 55-year-old Jayesh Desai of Mumbai, India, failed to yield at a stop sign on Link 7E.
Desai was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide and was lodged in the Box Butte County Jail.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of September 2022
Nebraska's Anthony Grant fist bumps Walt (right) and Gus Rasmussen after scoring a touchdown during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Amanda Fink wears Husker themed cowboy books she purchased in Nashville before a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nate Boerkircher scores a touchdown early in the third quarter against North Dakota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Doug Larson holds the certificate and flag he was given after he graduated from Veterans Treatment Court at the City-County Building on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick prepares to hit the ball at Creighton's Kendra Wait, top right, and Kiana Schmitt, bottom right, in the second set at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd of 15,797 watch Nebraska take on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton, left, celebrates wining the third set over Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune bumps the ball during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait celebrates a point during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ellie Bolton (from left), Norah Sis, and Sky McCune watch the pregame video before their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick (left) tries to block Creighton's Kendra Wait during their game at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein (left) and Nicklin Hames celebrate a kill during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard (5) rushes with Millard South's Bryson Zimmerman (51) on his tail in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn South football game at Elkhorn High School in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) looks up at the replay after being sacked for the second time in the first quarter of the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Keeley Davis celebrates after scoring a point during their game against USC at Sokol Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kendra Wait (left) and Kiana Schmitt try to block the ball during their game against USC at Sokol Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kiara Reinhardt (center) and her teammates celebrate a point during their game against USC at Sokol Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Anthony Grant tries to escape North Dakota’s defense during the 2nd half of their game at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska players run onto the field before their game against North Dakota at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Marques Buford Jr. tries to bring down North Dakota’s Isaiah Smith during the 2nd half of their game at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Trey Palmer celebrates after catching a 31-yard pass during the 2nd half of their game against North Dakota at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
