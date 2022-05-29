 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Iowa

Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Iowa

One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Interstate 80 near Shelby, Iowa.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, a Toyota 4Runner and a Ford F-350 were driving east on I-80 next to one another. Shortly before 11 a.m., the driver of the Toyota lost control and hit the Ford. The Ford rolled into a ditch, and the Toyota spun out before coming to rest on its side in the roadway. 

The driver of the Toyota, 66-year-old Andrea Barge of Oshkosh, Nebraska, was transported to Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan, Iowa, with unknown injuries. The Toyota passenger, 72-year-old Delbert Barge of North Platte, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the patrol, he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford, Benjamin Miller, 33, was not injured.

