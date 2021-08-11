Man dies, Nebraska state trooper injured in standoff west of Hastings

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper was wounded and his alleged shooter was killed early Wednesday during a standoff at a residence about seven miles west of Hastings.

The trooper, whose name was not released, was shot in the arm about 1:35 a.m., according to a patrol spokesman. The incident in Juniata, Nebraska, ended at approximately 2:35 a.m. when the alleged shooter, whose name has not yet been released, was shot and killed by a member of the patrol's SWAT team.

The incident began Tuesday about 10:15 p.m. when the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a man firing a gun outside a residence in Juniata. The call came from a woman who was unable to leave the area.

Troopers and Adams County deputies responded to the scene. Adams County Emergency Management issued a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents as law enforcement officials established a perimeter around the residence.

About 30 minutes after the initial 911 call, the woman was able to escape and reach law enforcement. Troopers heard many additional gunshots coming from the residence, the spokesman said, with multiple law enforcement vehicles being struck by gunfire.