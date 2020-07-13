Authorities have released the identity of the man whom rescue crews found dead Thursday on the Nishnabotna River in western Iowa.

The man was David Wayne Long, 53, of Shenandoah, Iowa. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer said the investigation into Long's death remains open pending the results of an autopsy.

A woman called Page County emergency dispatchers about 1 a.m. Thursday to report that the man with whom she had been floating on the river was unresponsive. She told authorities that they had begun floating about 8 p.m.

Long was dead when authorities found the couple about 3 a.m. 

Nancy Gaarder

