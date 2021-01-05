Man from Crescent, Iowa, dies in one-vehicle crash on Old Lincoln Highway

A 52-year-old man died Monday in a one-vehicle crash on the Old Lincoln Highway just south of Crescent, Iowa.
Daniel Craig of Crescent was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred about 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Old Lincoln Highway and Sharon Drive.
Investigators from the Sheriff's Office determined that a vehicle driven by Craig crashed into a utility pole.
