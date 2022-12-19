 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man from Leigh, Nebraska, killed in crash near Clarkson

A man from Leigh, Nebraska, died last week after a crash east of Clarkson.

After 10 a.m. Friday, 911 dispatchers in Colfax County received a call about a crash at the intersection of Roads X and 9 a mile east of Clarkson, the Colfax County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash occurred when a westbound 2012 Chevy Silverado K1500 pickup truck and a northbound 2005 Sterling LT 9500 straight truck collided. A passenger in the Silverado, Calvin H. Dietrich, 79, of Leigh, died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the straight truck, Wes Balzer, 58, of Howells, was cited on suspicion of a stop sign violation and motor vehicle homicide. He was released.     

Clarkson is about 33 miles southeast of Norfolk. Leigh is about 8 miles west of Clarkson.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

