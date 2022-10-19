 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man from Treynor, Iowa, dies in one-vehicle crash west of Red Oak

A Pottawattamie County man died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 34 about 10 miles west of Red Oak, Iowa. 

Richard K. Snyder, 52, of Treynor, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. 

Investigators determined that Snyder was eastbound on Highway 34 in a 1998 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck. The pickup entered the south ditch, went through a fence, crossed a creek and struck an embankment. 

