Man from Treynor, Iowa, dies in one-vehicle crash west of Red Oak

A Pottawattamie County man died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 34 about 10 miles west of Red Oak, Iowa.
Richard K. Snyder, 52, of Treynor, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash occurred just before 8 p.m.
Investigators determined that Snyder was eastbound on Highway 34 in a 1998 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck. The pickup entered the south ditch, went through a fence, crossed a creek and struck an embankment.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kevin Cole
Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.